Rev. Richard P. Wasnewski, 92, a longtime resident of Medway, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Medway Country Manor. Born in Medway on May 2, 1927, he was the son of the late Chester and Cheslava (Malachoski) Wasnewsky. Fr. Wasnewski was a graduate of Boston College, attended St. Johns Seminary and was ordained at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in 1953. He was a Parochial Vicar at several parishes and named Pastor of St. Cecilia Parish in Ashland where he served from 1986 - 1992. He then served as the Administrator at St. Peter Parish in Norwood from 1992-1997 before retiring. Fr. Wasnewski is survived by his sister Joan Shropshire and her husband Edward Buddy of Millis and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Mitchell Wasnewsky Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com) on Tuesday, October 29 from 10-10:45 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Fr. Wasnewskis memory to St. Joseph Parish, P.O. Box 557, Medway, MA 02053.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 26, 2019