Richard R. Larson, 87, of Hopedale passed away Wed October 28, 2020. He was born in Milford on March 28, 1933 to his parents Celestina (DiDonato) Larson and Elmer E. Larson. He joined the Army in 1953 during the Korean War conflict and served at Fort Riley, Kansas. After serving he was employed by the Draper Corporation and later by the North American Manufacturing Company for many years before his retirement in 1985. Richard spent many summers with his family at Misquamicut Beach in Westerly R.I. He loved bowling, freshwater fishing, weekend yard sales, and trips to Foxwoods, Richard was a member of the Paralyzed Vets of America, New England Charter. Richard is survived by his wife Alice (Sanborn) Larson of 63 years, his son Ronald Larson and wife Moira of Northbridge, daughter Laura Fafard & her husband Ronald of Hopedale. Richard is also survived by his three grandchildren: Trevor Larson of Westfield, Erin Larson of Jamestown NC, and Ashley Fafard of Hopedale. He was predeceased by his son Richard Larson Jr., brothers Albin Larson, Donald Larson and David Larson. Funeral services will be private. Burial with military honors will be held at Vernon Grove Cemetery, Milford. Memorial donations may be made to the Paralyzed Vets of America, New England Chapter, 1600 Providence Highway, Suite 143, Walpole, MA 02081 www.bumafuneralhome.com
.