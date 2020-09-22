Richard Sawash of Holliston, 77, beloved husband, brother, son and uncle passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 suddenly at home. He was the faithful companion to his English Pointer, Sunny who will miss the daily walks through the fields and upland bird hunting with her man. Born in Framingham to the late Tili and Charles Sawash, Richard leaves his loving wife Bonnie Bradford, brother Mickey and his wife Linda of Uxbridge, brother Raymond of Douglas and brother Ron and his wife Diane of Nashua, NH. Richard graduated high school in Framingham and attended Northeastern University. He worked at 3-C (Computer Control of Framingham), Honeywell, Prime Computer and Motorola. As a member of the National Skeet Shooting Association, Richard was the 1971 Massachusetts State Skeet Champion (28 gauge) and All-American Skeet Team Honorable Mention (1973, 1975) and traveled throughout the country shooting competitively. He was a member of the Southborough Rod & Gun Club and a past long time member of Minute Man Skeet Club in Burlington, MA. A long-time angler, Richard was happiest relaxing on his boat, fishing with his brothers and enjoying retirement to its fullest. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
. A family service will follow. Due to current restrictions, facial coverings must be worn and social distancing must be adhered to. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name could be made to Tufts Wildlife Program by mail, or online at: tuftsgiving.org
Mailing address: Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University Office of Development and Alumni Relations 200 Westboro Rd. North Grafton, MA 01536 Checks to be made out to: Trustees of Tufts University and designated to the Wildlife Program.