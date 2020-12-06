Richard "Dick" MacDonald, age 77, of Hopedale and formerly of Weymouth died Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Cambridge after a long illness. Richard was the loving husband of Joan (Gallagher) MacDonald for forty-seven years. He retired from National Grid (previously MassElectric) as an electronic engineer. He worked for Homeland Security in telecommunications after retirement for a period of approximately six years. He was born on September 5, 1943 in Boston to the late Hugh and Gertrude (Collins) MacDonald. Richard attended both Wentworth Institute of Technology and Northeastern University where he achieved his Bachelors Degree and Masters Degree in electronic engineering. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War specializing in telecommunications. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his son Brian MacDonald and his wife Brielle of Oxford, his grandchildren: Andrew, Zachary and Elia MacDonald of Oxford; his brother Hugh MacDonald Jr. of Florida and his granddaughter Victoria Slowik and her extended family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8 from 10-11 AM in Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford followed by a funeral service at 11 AM in the funeral home. Interment Hopedale Village Cemetery, Hopedale. Facial covering and physical distancing are required. In lieu of flowers donations in Richards name may be made to: The Milford Humane Society, P.O. Box 171, Medway, MA 02053 or www.milfordhumane.org
Arrangements by the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford.