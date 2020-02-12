|
Rev. Richard Walter Bogus, age 82, of Milford, Massachusetts died on Friday, December 6th, 2019 at Saint Anthonys Hospital in Saint Petersburg Florida, after a sudden illness. On July 23rd, 1937, he was born in Milford Massachusetts - the son of the late Walter Bogus and Esther Fantini Bogus. On April 13, 2014 he married Bobbie Jean Wolfe of Saint Petersburg, Florida. They were snowbirds - splitting their time between Florida and Massachusetts. They enjoyed their lives together for five years and eight months - traveling, playing music and serving The Lord. Survivors include his wife Bobbie Jean Bogus of Saint Petersburg Florida, daughter Jacqueline Ford and her husband John, of Alexandria, Virginia, stepson, John McGill of Orlando Florida, stepdaughter Shelly Korrot and husband Tom, of Boerne Texas, stepdaughter Angela Scott and her husband Garry, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, sister Helen Santosoussos and husband Buddy of Milford, Massachusetts, 1 aunt, Nina Fitzpatrick, many cousins, and a host of family and friends. Richard was predeceased in death by his parents and two wives, Rosemarie and Sandy. Richard graduated from Saint Marys Catholic High School then served in the United States Air Force. He studied at Vision Christian University, becoming a minister and serving The Lord through teaching, feeding the homeless, and prison ministry. Richard was Chaplain of the Milford Massachusetts Police Department. Richard was a Bookkeeper for Peters Nursing Home in Massachusetts. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15th, at 11 AM at First Assembly of God Church, 420 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket, RI 02895. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of ones choice.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020