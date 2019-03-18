|
Richard W. Renaud, Sr., 83, of Bellingham, MA, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband of the late Norma M. (Cook) Renaud. Born in Woonsocket, RI on August 18, 1935, he is the son of the late Walter and Germain (Boudin) Renaud. He is the loving father of Richard W. Renaud, Jr. and his wife, Laura of Bellingham, MA, Joanne I. Lacouture and her husband, John of Burrillville, RI, Scott E. Renaud and his wife, Lori of Worcester, MA and the late Jody A. Renaud. He leaves his cherished 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is the brother of Helen Renaud of Cumberland, RI, Roland Renaud and his wife, Pauline of Woonsocket, RI, Connie Dugas and her husband, Lester of North Smithfield, RI, Madaline Paul of Woon- socket, RI, Donald Renaud and his wife, Barbara of Cape Cod, MA. He also leaves his longtime companion Janet Halliwell. A resident of Bellingham since 1964 form- erly of Blac- kstone, Richard worked for Laborers Union #39 of Fitchburg, MA. He previously worked for Charlette Foundry in Blackstone. Richard played slow-pitch softball for several Woon- socket and Blackstone Teams and Bungay Brook in Bellingham. He enjoyed trips to the beach and casinos. Devoted to his family, he will be greatly missed. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 20th at 10 a.m. at Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA Interment will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Rathbun St., Woonsocket, RI. Visiting hours are on Tuesday, March 19th from 5PM to 8PM. To sign guest book visit cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 18, 2019