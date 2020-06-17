Rita A. Murphy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Rita A. (Deveaux) Murphy, 84, of Bellingham MA, died Monday (June 15, 2020) at her residence after an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald P. Murphy, who died in 2007. Rita was born in Nova Scotia, Canada the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Louise (Aucoin) Deveaux. She had been a resident of Bellingham MA since 2007 and prior to that had resided in Sudbury MA and in Waltham MA. Rita had been employed as a bookkeeper at the family owned business, Murphys Automotive, located in Framingham MA. She was an avid Boston Bruins & Boston Red Sox fan. She loved spending time with her family members, especially her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Rita is survived by her children: Joe Murphy and his wife Jacquie of Milford MA, Jerry "Paul" Murphy and his wife Mary of Bourne MA and Brenda Daigle and her husband Rick of Bellingham MA; her ten grandchildren; her twelve great grandchildren; three brothers: Levis Deveaux and his wife Blanche of Nova Scotia Canada, Daniel Deveaux and his companion Cassie of Ontario Canada and Clarence Deveaux and his companion Linda of Ontario Canada; also many nieces & nephews. Rita was the mother of the late Stephen M. Murphy who died in 1980. Funeral Services will be held Thursday (June 18th) at 12PM at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in New Town Cemetery in Sudbury MA. Visiting hours will be held Thursday (June 18th) from 10am to 12PM, at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, prior to her funeral services. Social distancing & face masks are required for all facets of the funeral services. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be please made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved