Mrs. Rita A. (Deveaux) Murphy, 84, of Bellingham MA, died Monday (June 15, 2020) at her residence after an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald P. Murphy, who died in 2007. Rita was born in Nova Scotia, Canada the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Louise (Aucoin) Deveaux. She had been a resident of Bellingham MA since 2007 and prior to that had resided in Sudbury MA and in Waltham MA. Rita had been employed as a bookkeeper at the family owned business, Murphys Automotive, located in Framingham MA. She was an avid Boston Bruins & Boston Red Sox fan. She loved spending time with her family members, especially her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Rita is survived by her children: Joe Murphy and his wife Jacquie of Milford MA, Jerry "Paul" Murphy and his wife Mary of Bourne MA and Brenda Daigle and her husband Rick of Bellingham MA; her ten grandchildren; her twelve great grandchildren; three brothers: Levis Deveaux and his wife Blanche of Nova Scotia Canada, Daniel Deveaux and his companion Cassie of Ontario Canada and Clarence Deveaux and his companion Linda of Ontario Canada; also many nieces & nephews. Rita was the mother of the late Stephen M. Murphy who died in 1980. Funeral Services will be held Thursday (June 18th) at 12PM at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in New Town Cemetery in Sudbury MA. Visiting hours will be held Thursday (June 18th) from 10am to 12PM, at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, prior to her funeral services. Social distancing & face masks are required for all facets of the funeral services. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be please made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Association.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.