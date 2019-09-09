|
Rita B. (Bibeau) Keating, 91, of Hopedale died on September 6 at Genesis of Milford. She was the wife of the late Walter R. Keating who died in 1988. Mrs. Keating is survived by two sons; Edward Keating and his wife Janice of East Greenwich, RI, James Keating and his wife Roseanne of Ft. Myers, FL, a daughter, Gail Johnson-Auger and her husband Ricky of Hopedale, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. she was predeceased by two brothers, Paul and Raymond Bibeau and a great grandson, baby Matthew. Rita was born in Chicopee, MA; daughter of the late Arthur and Delia (Marcotte) Bibeau. She was raised and educated there and had been a Hopedale resident since 1976, previously residing in Bellingham. Mrs. Keating had been a secretary for many years at Mass Mutual Insurance Co. in Springfield. Rita was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Hopedale and loved to volunteer to help other people and at the senior thrift shop in Hopedale, she was an avid gardener and loved to go to the beach and play Bingo. Her funeral mass will take place on Thursday, September 12 at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 187 Hopedale St. Hopedale. Burial will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Donations in Rita's memory may be made to the Genesis Activity Fund, 10 Veterans Memorial Dr. Milford, MA. 01757. The Watson Colonial Funeral Home, 24 Congress St. Milford is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence, go to www.watsoncolonialfuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 9, 2019