Robert A. Burns of Milford, MA and formerly of Medway and Millis, died from complications of deteriorating health on February 23, 2019 at the age of 56 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester. He was the youngest son of the late John L. Burns, Sr and Isla B. Burns of Millis. He is survived by his brothers: Reid Stuart and wife Celeste, Stokesdale, NC, David Washam and wife Ruth, Winston Salem, NC, sister Joanne Shrestha and husband Bishnu of Medway, and brother John Burns and wife Brenda, North Kingstown, RI . Bob formerly worked at Duralectra in Natick and the Town of Medfield, Waste Water Management. He was often seen riding his recumbent bike along paths in Milford, Medway and Millis. He was an avid talker, full of jokes, trivia, puns and would offer a helping hand to a friend who needed car repairs. Making someone smile was his biggest joy. He was, as he loved to tell everyone, especially his family - "Mom's favorite". Funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be sent in his memory to: Medway Community Church, Food Pantry, 193 Main Street, Medway, MA 02053.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019