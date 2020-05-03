|
Robert B. Burns Sr., (Hondo), 83, of Franklin, MA died peacefully on April 28th after a brief illness, surrounded by his children and one of his best friends. He was born on June 29, 1936 the son of Bernard and Sylvia (Hall) Burns. Bob proudly serviced his country in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a life member of the Franklin Elks. Bob retired from New England Telephone Company in the early 199os. He was also a reserve police officer in Mendon in the 1960 and 70s, and then later a security guard at Benjamin Franklin Savings Bank. If you met Hondo, you met a friend for life. His laugh and love of life will forever be his legacy. He was a renown archer, having his profile published in Field and Stream Magazine. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and thoroughly enjoyed leading Elk Hunts out in Wyoming. He had his small plane pilots license and could often be seen at the local airports taking his Cessna for a spin. He loved to golf, and could be known to 'embellish' his score a time or two. He played softball and was on the 1981/82 Franklin Elks Championship Regional Softball Team. He also was an umpire and the Director of Bungay Brook Sports Club in Bellingham. He is predeceased by his parents and brother Dennis Woodhill, of Grafton. He is survived by his children Terri Burns Stallings of Derry, NH, Debra Burns of Orleans, MA and Robert Burns Jr. and wife Maria of N. Reading, MA. He had five grandchildren, Dan Bliss and wife Kaila of Manchester, NH, Kristyn Bliss of Tilton, NH, Brooke Stallings of Derry, NH, Taylor Burns of Orleans, MA and Alexander Burns of N. Reading, MA and one beautiful great-grandson, Conner Bliss of Manchester. And many, many great friends. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held at a safer time this summer. Donations in his name may be made to the .
Published in Milford Daily News on May 3, 2020