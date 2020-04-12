|
Robert B. Capen, 86, of Holliston, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Mary Ann Morse Nursing Center in Natick, he was the son of the late Blanche (Neale) and Walter Capen. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Barbara (Wells) Capen of Holliston. An Army veteran of the Korean War, Robert served in Germany. After working 35 years at Andover Newton Theological School, he retired in 2012. He enjoyed bowling, camping, and working in his yard. Besides his wife, Robert is survived by his children Dennis Zicko and wife Susan, Pam Zicko and husband David, Rhonda (Capen) Desruisseaux and husband Brian. He is also survived by brothers Everett and his wife Ann, and John Capen, and sister Marjorie Roberts. Robert had 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers, Richard and Donald Capen, and sisters, Carol Hough and Lois Ibscher. A graveside service will take place at Lake Grove Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holliston Ambulance Fund, 59 Central St., Holliston, MA 01746. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020