Robert Groves Butcher passed away on October 14, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1932 to his parents Grace (Groves) and John Butcher in Milford. After graduating from Hopedale High School, he joined the army and served in Korea. He was employed by New England Telephone Company for 37 years and a life member of the Uxbridge Rod and Gun. After retirement, he enjoyed doing home projects with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Shirley (Bresciani) Butcher of 65 years (sweethearts since the seventh grade), his three children Janis Grady and husband Robert of Mendon, Jeff Butcher and wife Carole of Milford, and Jill Andreola and partner Scott Hebb of Sagamore Beach. Robert was also survived by his six grandchildren Jessica Fowler and her husband Ian, Brian Grady and his wife Amanda, Chris Grady and his wife Lauren, Haley Andreola, Tess Andreola, and Zach Butcher, three great grandchildren McKenna, Miles, and Skylar, his brother Paul and wife Debra of Taftville, Connecticut, his sister in-law Janice Bresciani and Betty Butcher both of Hopedale, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother John Butcher. A private family burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Hopedale Firefighters Assoc. EMS Fund, 40 Dutcher Street, Hopedale, MA 01747. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com