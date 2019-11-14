|
Robert C. Stubby Bragdon, 70, of Bellingham, MA, passed away at home on Sunday, November 10, 2019 with loving family by his side. Born in Biddeford, Maine on December 19, 1948 the son of the late Clifford W.E. and Caroline (White) Bragdon. He was the loving partner for over 30 years of the late Patricia L. McQueeney and the former husband of Debra L. (Glidden) Bonvini of Bellingham, MA. He is the loving father of Stacey Bragdon of Bellingham, MA. He is the brother of Marie Bragdon of Raymond, NH and the late Bruce Bragdon. He leaves his nephews Bruce Bragdon Jr. of Maine and Tyler Bragdon of New Hampshire. Bob was a resident of Belling- ham formerly of Saugus, MA, Portsmouth, NH and Kittery, ME. He was a graduate of Bellingham High School Class of 1968. He worked as a store receiver at Hannaford Supermarket in Milford and previously at Almacs for 30 years until their closing. He was a United States Coast Guard Vietnam War Veteran serving on the CGC Sherman attaining the rank of RM3. He received the National Service Defense Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, First Coast Guard Good Conduct Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Vietnam Service Medal. He was a longtime member of the VFW Post 7272 in Bellingham. Bob was a member of the Cercle Laurier in Woonsocket. He enjoyed the outdoors, nature and wild life. He loved his motorcycle. He and Patty enjoyed taking annual trips to Laconia for bike week. He loved cooking and grilling out and known for his infamous Christmas parties. Bob will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visiting hours are on Friday, November 15th from 4PM to 7PM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 16th at Noon at the 140 Pub N Club, 168 Mendon St., Bellingham. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Robert C. Bragdon to the , 3 Speen St. Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 would be appreciated.To sign guest book visit www. cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019