Home

POWERED BY

Services
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Corey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Corey Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Corey Jr. Obituary
Robert R. Corey Jr., 65, of Milford, passed away Sunday March 1, 2020 at the University of Massachusetts Hospital in Worcester. He was born in Milford, son of Marion Ann (DeVita) Corey of Milford and the late Robert Corey Sr. and was a lifelong Milford resident. He was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1973. Mr. Corey was a well know builder in the Milford area retiring in 2018. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Jarod Corey and his wife Nichole of Medway, Jordan Corey of Milford, one sister, Colleen and her husband Sherif Labib of Sudbury, one niece Christie Labib of Sudbury, one granddaughter Piper Corey of Medway. He also leaves many friends in the Milford area. His calling hours will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5 to 8 P.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford. A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. Milford. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Office of Philanthropy c/o Heart Failure Program, One Biotech, 365 plantation St. Worcester MA 01605 or to www.umassmemorialhealthcare.org/umass-memorial-medicalcenter/ giving. Select other and enter Heart and Vascular Center/ Heart Failure Program. Please visit us at www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -