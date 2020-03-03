|
|
Robert R. Corey Jr., 65, of Milford, passed away Sunday March 1, 2020 at the University of Massachusetts Hospital in Worcester. He was born in Milford, son of Marion Ann (DeVita) Corey of Milford and the late Robert Corey Sr. and was a lifelong Milford resident. He was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1973. Mr. Corey was a well know builder in the Milford area retiring in 2018. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Jarod Corey and his wife Nichole of Medway, Jordan Corey of Milford, one sister, Colleen and her husband Sherif Labib of Sudbury, one niece Christie Labib of Sudbury, one granddaughter Piper Corey of Medway. He also leaves many friends in the Milford area. His calling hours will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5 to 8 P.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford. A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. Milford. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Office of Philanthropy c/o Heart Failure Program, One Biotech, 365 plantation St. Worcester MA 01605 or to www.umassmemorialhealthcare.org/umass-memorial-medicalcenter/ giving. Select other and enter Heart and Vascular Center/ Heart Failure Program. Please visit us at www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020