Robert D. ('Bob') Guerriere of Maitland, Florida, formerly of Milford, MA passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 following a brief illness. He was 88. Born in Milford to Attilio and Rose (Luchini) Guerriere, he graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1949, where he was a standout athlete. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. A few years later, he returned to Milford where he worked for his fathers construction business. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he enjoyed a career spanning more than 20-years. Upon his retirement from the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Guerriere settled in the greater Orlando, Florida area, where he was a longtime employee of Walt Disney World. Mr. Guerriere was an avid golfer and spent most afternoons on the golf course. But he never forgot his roots. He returned to Milford yearly to visit family and friends. Uninspired by the flatness of Florida, he spent hours driving over the hills of New England. Mr. Guerriere was pre-deceased by his wife Lynn, his daughter Tanya (Guerriere) Allison and sister June (Guerriere) Rice. He is survived by his granddaughters, Renee (Allison) McGrath and Deirdre Allison of Kirkland WA, his brother, Louis Guerriere, of Milford, his stepdaughters Shannon Watts and Kimberly Garrett of Florida and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Guerriere will be buried with full military honors on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:45 pm at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne MA. For those of you who wish to attend, it is asked that you arrive 10 to 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled time of 1:45 p.m. When you enter the cemetery, watch for the small, white sign located about 100 yards on the right which reads 'Funerals Only.' Please enter the lane assigned to Mr.Guerrieres service.



