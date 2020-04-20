|
Robert D. St. George, 87, of Milford, passed away April 17, 2020 at the Beaumont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Worcester. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Newton) St. George who passed away in 2003. He was born in Milford, son of the late Colise and Emma (Thiebault) St. George and a life-long resident of Milford. He was educated in the Milford schools. He was a Korean War Veteran. Mr. St. George retired in 1999 from Lista International in Holliston where he was employed as a machine operator. He is survived by his sons, Robert P. St. George and Richard St. George both of Milford, one granddaughter Jessica St. George of Shrewsbury. He was predeceased by several brother and sisters. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, Ma. Please visit www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 20, 2020