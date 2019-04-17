|
Robert E. Heglund, 88, of Hopedale passed away Sunday April 14, 2019 at home. He was the husband and first and only love of Rosamond M. (Hogeboom) Heglund for 66 years. Mr. Heglund was employed in the Loss Prevention Dept of Liberty Mutual for 34 years. He joined the Boston office in 1976 as Assistant Vice President and Manager Transportation Services. He was a Certified Safety Professional and member of the American Society of Safety Engineers. He was born July 2, 1930 in Waukesha, WI the son of the late Ned L. and Winifred (Elger) Heglund. He graduated from Waukesha High School and Carroll College in Waukesha, WI, studying business and history. Robert was also a U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Latimer. He was a lover of U.S. history, antiques, and anything that had to do with transportation, especially trolleys, trains, and buses. He enjoyed the USS Latimer reunions and created and published their newsletter. Robert was a member of the Union Evangelical Church in Hopedale for over 40 years. In addition to his wife, Rosie, he is survived by a son, Chris Heglund of Hopedale and his girlfriend Lisa Ambrogi of Milford, three daughters, Pat Macomber and her husband Larry of Hopedale, Kathy Zerba and her husband Kris of New Bern, NC and Carol (Heglund) Jones of Hallam, PA and her boyfriend Rick Crouse of Columbia, PA; five grandchildren, Justin Eveland and his wife Shawna of Virginia Beach, VA, Terry Eveland and his wife Delia of Wilmington, NC, Shannon Macomber of Brighton, Ryan Macomber of Hopedale and Meghan Macomber also of Hopedale and three great-grandchildren; Jenna Eveland, Jaxson Eveland and Finn Eveland. Funeral services will be at a later date in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to United States Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20004 or online at www.navymemorial.org. www.bumafuneralhome .com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019