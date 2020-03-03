|
|
Robert E. Hensel, 87, of Milford died Sat. Feb. 29, 2020 in in Lincoln. He was the husband of Pathaya (Chamroenrak) Hensel. His first wife Nancy J. (Mattott) Hensel passed away in 2009. Mr. Hensel owned and operated, along with his first wife, Captain Bobss Seafood Market on Beacon St. and Union Ave. in Framingham, and locations in Milford, Concord, NH and Laconia, NH for over 32 years before retiring in 1998. He was born January 3, 1933 in Milford, son of the late William R. and Wilhelmena (Allen) Hensel and attended Mendon High School. Mr. Hensel was an American Legion member and veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Navy. In addition to his wife Patsy, he is survived by two daughters Nancy J. and her husband Terry Blaser of Westford, MA and Deborah A. and her husband Neil Laverie of Holliston, MA; two sisters, Wilhelmena Sis Hensel of Mendon and Carolyn Topping of Milford and 2 grandchildren, Erica and Jennifer Hensel. He was predeceased by two sons, Willian R. Hensel, and Robert E. Hensel; and 2 brothers, William T. Hensel and Aubery Bud M. Hensel. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday March 4, 2020 from 4 | 7 PM in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress Street, Milford. Funeral services will be held Thursday March 5, 2020 from the funeral home followed by a Celebration of Life at 10 AM in Trinity Episcopal Church, 17 Congress St., Milford. Interment will follow in Vernon Grove Cemetery, Vernon St., Milford, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brookhaven Hospice, 114 Turnpike Rd., Suite 206, Westborough, MA 01581. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020