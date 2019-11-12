|
|
Robert Bob F. LaBrecque, 85 of Medway died peacefully October 31, 2019 in the Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He was the husband of the late Sylvia H. (Mort) LaBrecque for 44 years until her death in 2014. Born in Marlborough, May 22, 1934, the son of the late Henry and Margaret (Jaboury) LaBrecque, Mr. LaBrecque grew up in Marlborough and had lived in Medway for 60 years. Bob made his career in automobile sales and service. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an avid gardener and was an excellent cook. He was a self-taught musician and had an enthusiasm for life until his last day. He served in the Army seeing service in Korea and Japan in the mid 1950s. Bob is survived by his four step-children Chip Nevins and his wife Karen of Framingham, Laura Nevins of Ester, Florida, Tamra Nevins of Medway, and Wendy Nevis and her longtime partner Andrew Long of Sandwich. He is also survived by his sisters Barbara Harrington of Marlborough and Ann of New Mexico, and five children from his first marriage. He is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held for Bob of Saturday, November 16 from 1-3 P.M. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 3 Barber Street, Medway with a short service at 2:00 p.m. including remembrances for Bob. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02111.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019