Robert F. Vitale 79, of Bellingham, died unexpectedly, at his home, Wednesday July 10, 2019. He was the husband of the late Dianne E. (Keefe) Morano. Born January 19, 1940, in Brookline, a son of the late Vincent D. and Anna F. (Doherty) Vitale, he was a former resident of Canton and Shrewsbury, before moving to Bellingham about 20 years ago. He was raised and educated in Boston, was a graduate of Cathedral High School and Boston State College, and received a Masters of Business Administration degree from Northeastern University. Robert retired from Data General Corporation as a director of human resources. Robert was very devoted to his family, grandchildren and friends. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and summers at Pinehurst Beach in Wareham. Robert is survived by his beloved children, Carol Anne Vitale Fickinger and her husband John of Stevensville, MD, Patricia M. Vitale and her husband Eli Eisenberg of Germantown, MD, Robert V. Vitale and his wife Audrey of Richardson, TX, Suzanne V. Broyles and her husband David of Franklin and Michael C. Vitale of Mableton, GA, and their mother Carolyn M. (Cottuli) Vitale of Wrentham. He is also survived by his siblings, Dorothy A. Vitale of Arizona, Edward V. Vitale of Weymouth, Mary E. Nolen of Charles- town, and his stepchildren, Stacey Morano and her husband David LaPrade of Sudbury, and Rocco Morano and his wife Traci of Tinley Park, IL. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Steven & Jamie Rapp, Kaitlin, Christopher & Thomas Broyles, Jordan and Bobby Vitale and McKenna Fickinger. He was the devoted companion of his late dog Jake who passed away last year. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Monday July 15th, at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square Franklin at 10AM. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday from 2-5PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Danvers, MA c/o Monastery of St. Therese 15 Mount Carmel Road Danvers, MA 01923. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on July 13, 2019