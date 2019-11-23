|
Robert G. Draycott, Jr., 66, of Woonsocket formerly of Medway and Bellingham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, RI with loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Christine (Walker) Draycott. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 25th at 7PM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting time from 5PM to 7PM prior to service. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www. cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019