Robert H. Kinney, 87, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Blaire House in Milford with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband of Barbara A. (Johnson) Kinney for 62 years. Born in Boston, MA on July 16, 1931, he is the son of the late Earl V. and Susie (Norton) Kinney. He is the loving father of Patricia A. Leduc and her husband, Arthur of Uxbridge, MA, Catherine E. Cabbage and her husband, Michael of Blackstone, MA, and Michael R. Kinney and his wife, Linda of Millville, MA. He leaves his cherished grandchildren, Alexander and Keith Leduc, Sarah Doonan and her husband, Christopher, and Jesse Cabbage. He is the brother of the late Donald, Kinney, Larry Kinney, Joseph Kinney, Helen Eagan and Betty Hill. He was a resident of Bellingham for 50 years and worked as a letter carrier for the Watertown Post Office for many years. He also did various office clerk jobs. He was a Retired United States Air Force Veteran attaining the rank of Master Sergeant serving during the Korean War and Vietnam War. He enjoyed traveling on cruises, trips to the casinos and Las Vegas. His greatest joy was spending time with family and will be greatly missed. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd at 10:00AM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, RI with military honors. Visiting hours are on Monday, April 1st from 5PM to 8PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfunralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 30, 2019