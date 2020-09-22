Robert K. Bob Fagan, 91, a longtime Mendon resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband to Shirley A. (Christensen) Fagan. They had just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. In addition to his wife, he leaves three daughters, Kathy Schug and her husband Ric, of Loveland, CO, Maureen Ames and her husband Albert, of Mendon, and Valerie Fagan of Northbridge; his grandchildren, Heather Murray of Blackstone and her partner Joe Conti, Jonathan Harris and his wife Sarah, of Bellingham and Jennifer Harris and her partner John Paul Di Muzio, of Bellingham; six great - grandchildren, Kassidy Murray of Blackstone, Dylan, Brooke, Declan, and Isla Harris of Bellingham, and Nico Di Muzio of Bellingham; his half-sister, Lynne Austin of Montana; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 23, from 9 to 10:30 AM, in the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. 45 Main St. Upton. Due to restrictions regarding COVID-19 gatherings, his funeral home service and burial at Quaker Cemetery in Mendon, will take place privately with his family. To view Bobs complete obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.uptonfunerals.com
.