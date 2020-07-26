1/1
Robert Kyrka
Robert Kyrka, 71, of Holliston, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Marion (Tassey) and Kosta Kyrka. He was married to his wife, Pamela (Stevens) Kyrka, for almost 49 years. Bob loved animals and practiced as a veterinarian for over 30 years in both Weston and Wayland. He was a long-time, active member of the First Congregational Church of Holliston. He was an avid runner and marathoner and could often be found biking, hiking, and kayaking with his wife, Pam. He loved music, playing the guitar, and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his children, Morgan Stevens Kyrka and his partner Katrina Eichorn of Amesbury, and Kristin Stevens Kyrka and her hus-band Josh-ua Johnson of Seattle, WA. He also leaves be-hind his brother, John Kyrka of Natick; his granddaughter Hazel Kyrka-Johnson; and his beloved cat, Peanut. Interment will be held privately with family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobs memory may be made to the MSPCA | Angell or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston. www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
Dr. Kyrka was the absolute best Vet ever. I brought my cats to him for years and he was always so sweet and respectful to my cats. That sounds silly but he did respect every animal in his care. He really cared about them. He really took his time. I feel awful that he was robbed of time. Time with his family, time with his co-workers. He meant the world to every one at WAC. And he was funny and goofy. What an absolute treasure he was. He will be missed forever.
Carol Butler
