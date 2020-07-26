Robert Kyrka

Dr. Kyrka was the absolute best Vet ever. I brought my cats to him for years and he was always so sweet and respectful to my cats. That sounds silly but he did respect every animal in his care. He really cared about them. He really took his time. I feel awful that he was robbed of time. Time with his family, time with his co-workers. He meant the world to every one at WAC. And he was funny and goofy. What an absolute treasure he was. He will be missed forever.

Carol Butler