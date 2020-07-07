Robert (Bob) L. Finn, (90) passed away at the Epsom Health Care Center on July 4, 2020 after an arduous struggle with presumed Lewy Body Dementia. He was married to Bertha E. (Munzert) Finn, "his bride." for nearly 60 years and was the very proud father of 10 children: Thomas A. Finn (d. 1995) from ME; Timothy A. Finn from NH; Tracey A. Graham from NC; Teresa A. Finn from MA; Theodore A. Finn from ME; Tara A. Targia from SC; Todd A. Finn from ME; Travis A. Finn from WA; Tamara A. Murphy from MA; and Troy A. Finn from NH. He also leaves behind his childrens families with 15 beautiful grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren with two on the way; a sister-in law, Barbara Simons; and several nieces and nephews throughout the U.S. He is predeceased by his son Thomas; his parents, John and Anna Finn; his brothers, John Finn and Thomas Finn; and his sister, Margaret Ward. Bob was born in Arlington, MA on February 27th 1930 and he lived in Massachusetts for 85 years before relocating to New Hampshire in 2015. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the US Navy for 7 years before embarking on a 35-year career with the US Postal Service. Services will be held privately. Bob will be laid to rest at the Worcester County Memorial Park. Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Bobs online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
