Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Whitinsville Golf Club
179 Fletcher Street
Whitinsville, MA
View Map
1968 - 2019
Robert L. Fraser Obituary
Robert L. Fraser, 51, died unexpectedly October 19, at home. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Pamela J. (Bellan) Fraser and their 3 children; Robert (Robbie) Bruce Fraser II, of the US Air Force, Jonathan (Jonny) Fraser, currently at the University of Tampa, Tampa, FL and Abigail (Abby) Fraser, at home; his parents R. Bruce and Sheila (Rabun) Fraser, of Milford and his brother David Fraser and his wife Beth, of Mendon; along with several nieces and nephews. Rob was born in Boston, February 27, 1968. He grew up in Milford, graduated from Marian High School in Framingham and attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Rob worked many years as a contractor and builder prior to his employment as a project manager with the Churchill Construction Company in Westborough. Rob was a devoted father and was heavily involved with coaching local school and community sports teams. He enjoyed playing softball and was a fanatical fantasy football participant. If there was a place in the Baseball Hall of Fame for the neatest scorebook ever recorded, it would have Robs signature at the bottom. He was highly respected in the community for his coaching and mentoring and will be deeply missed by players and coaches alike. Calling Hours at Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, are Thursday, October 24, 4-8PM. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday October 27, 2019 at 1PM at the Whitinsville Golf Club, 179 Fletcher Street, Whitinsville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rob's memory may be made to the Rob Fraser Memorial Fund, c/o Milford Federal Bank, 1271 Providence Road, Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019
