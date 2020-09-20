1/
Robert L.Williams
Robert Leo Williams, 85, of Holliston, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Mary M. (Rose) and Fred A. Williams. He was the husband of 36 years to Faith (Lyden) Williams of Holliston. Robert was raised in Watertown. He had been a painting contractor for over 30 years in the Boston area. After retirement, for his enjoyment, he traveled to all 50 states, and all Canadian provinces. Besides his wife, Robert was the proud stepfather of Teresa Sommers and her husband, Mark, Colleen Ryfa and her husband, John, P. Michael Hurd and Jennifer Fiske and her husband, Edgar. He also leaves behind his step-grandchildren, Holly, Eric, Ashley, Heather, Anthony, Katherine, Jessica, Alexandra and his late grandson, Nicholas; as well as one great-grandchild, Alayna and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, Charles and Fred Williams, Barbara Chojnowski and Margaret Mary Blake. Due to Covid restrictions, services will be held privately and are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobs memory may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Published in Milford Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
