Robert M. Costa, Jr., 35, of Hopedale passed away on September 17, 2019. He was born in Fall River on April 26, 1984. The son of Jean E. (Kapica) Costa & Robert M. Costa. He was an employee of DELL in Franklin, MA for almost 12 years. Robert had the biggest heart & soul who touched the lives of so many around him. His biggest passions were cooking, dancing & singing to his favorite songs, random spur of the moment adventures with his fianc and best friends, being a step-dad to his step-son and most importantly, spending time with his loved ones. He will forever be missed and loved by so many. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fianc, Jamie Pasquarello, his step-son, Anthony Bucchino III, his sisters, Jennifer Patria, Colleen Costa & Kelly Costa. His nephews, Francisco, Nicholas, Samuel, Salvador & his niece, Ariana. There will be a private celebration of life held in honor of Rob for family and closest friends.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019