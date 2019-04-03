|
Robert Martin Pinet 73 , of Bellingham died April 1, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in West Roxbury. He was the loving husband of Mary (Donahue) Pinet for the past 50 years. Born in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada, May 9,1945, the son of the late Theophile and Claire (Lavoie) Pinet. Mr. Pinet was raised in Saint John, New Brunswick and had lived in Bellingham since 1973. Before he retired, Robert had been a heavy equipment mechanic and manager for the Southworth Corporation for 21 years. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam war attaining the rank of SP 5-T. He was awarded the Bronze Service Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. Robert had been an active member of St. Brendans Church. He had also been a member of the Knights of Columbus, Sacred Heart Council #1847. He enjoyed woodworking and being with his grandchildren whenever he could. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Robert M. Pinet, Jr., of Florissant, Missouri and Martha J. Henry and her husband Christopher of Norfolk. He is also survived by his brother Paul G. Pinet of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Robert was also the grandfather of Jackson, Claire, Kathleen, and Susan. His memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 5 at St. Brendans Church in Bellingham at 10:00am. Burial will be held at a later date at the Massachusetts Veterans National Cemetery in Bourne. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday from 4-7 pm at the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com, 3 Barber street, Medway. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the VA Medical Center 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, Ma 02132.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019