Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Robert P. Pontzer Obituary
Robert P. Pontzer, 86, was born Oct. 1933, died peacefully, Sunday May 3, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Dementia. He grew up in Kersey, PA and graduated High School in 1951. He was enlisted with the Army in 1953 during the Korean War and graduated from Penn State University in 1958. His career started with the US Government, holding various positions over the years and graduated from Michigan State University with a Masters Degree in Police Administration 1969. He was later transferred to Boston with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration moving to Milford in 1971 and retired as a Regional Manager in 1988. Bob was very active in the Catholic Church. He served as a Eucharistic Minister with his wife and led Communion Services at Milford Hospital. With his sons, Paul, Patrick, Peter and brothers, Joe and Herman Pontzer, he built and maintained his Pennsylvanian camp, enjoying many years with family, relatives and friends during retirement. He was an avid hunter, firearms enthusiast, fisherman and he loved the outdoors and was a life member of the Maspenock Rod and Gun Club and the NRA. He was also an excellent carpenter, enjoyed woodworking, home projects, politics, US history and love to read. He leaves behind his wife Kathleen (Anderson) Pontzer of 60 years, his sons, Paul Pontzer of Mendon, Patrick Pontzer and his wife Jennifer of Erie, PA, and Peter and his wife Sandra Pontzer of Mendon and his grandchildren, Peter Jr., Abigaile, Elizabeth, Rachel, Meredith, Isabel and great-grandchild, Lilah. He was predeceased by his parents, Julia and Herman Pontzer and his brother, Herman Pontzer, Jr. Visiting hours will be private on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford and a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 in St. Marys Church, Milford. Burial will be in Erie, PA. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a memorial service is planned for a later date. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 6, 2020
