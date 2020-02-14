|
Mr. Robert S. Cheschi, 51, of Milford MA died Wednesday (February 12, 2020) at UMASS-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester MA after an illness. He was the beloved husband of Nicole (Niro) Cheschi. Robert was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Louis J. Cheschi Jr. and the son of Dianne ( Miller) Chambers. He attended Milford public schools, graduating from Milford High School, Class of 1986. He had been employed for the past twenty-five years with the Massachusetts Laborers Union Local #609. Robert was a lifelong resident of Milford and had volunteered as a Milford Youth Football League coach. Along with his beloved wife of twenty-one years he is survived by his children: Anthony Cheschi and Olivia Cheschi of Milford MA; his mother: Dianne Chambers of Milford MA; his step-mother: Linda Cheschi of Milford MA; his siblings: David Cheschi and his children Sara, StevieLee and David; Holly, wife of Kenneth Kingkade and their children Lucy and Emma; Heather Carlucci and her children Jordan, Jacob and Riley; Jeffrey Swahn and his wife Nichole and their children Luke and Leo; his father-in-law & mother-in-law: David and Susan Niro; his brother-in-law & sister-in-law: Jonathan and Corrie Hughes and their children Lillian and Erie; his niece & nephew: Samantha and Nicholas Cheschi; also several aunts, uncles and cousins. Robert was the son of the late Louis J. Cheschi Jr who died in January and the brother of the late Steven Cheschi who died in January; and the brother-in-law of the late John Michael Carlucci. His funeral will be held Monday (February 17th) at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be Sunday (February 16th) from 2pm to 5pm. Visit www. edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following account: For the Benefit of Anthony Cheschi & Olivia Cheschi, c/o Berkshire Bank, 91 Main Street, Milford MA 01757
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020