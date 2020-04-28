Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sanwald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert V. Sanwald


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert V. Sanwald Obituary
Robert V. Sanwald, 94, of Hopkinton passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 in Golden Pond, Hopkinton. He was the husband of the late Mary P. (Slack) Sanwald who died in 2008. Mr. Sanwald was born in East Marion, NY in 1925, the son of the late John and Marguerite (Vail) Sanwald. He graduated Salutatorian of his High School class on Shelter Island then attended Princeton University, Princeton, NJ before enlisting in the US Army Air Forces during WWII. As a Corporal/Army Staff Sargent, he became an Electrical and Mechanical Engineer on the B-24's Bomber Fighter Jets. A longtime resident of Hopkinton, he was employed as a principal mechanical engineer for Polaroid Corp. in Waltham for over 20 years. He enjoyed snowmobiling with his family, gem mining, antiquing, clock and watch collecting, and an occasional trip to the casino. He was an avid reader, especially of maritime novels and would also like to attend estate sales. In later years, found it hard to resist a good yard sale. He is survived by three daughters Linda Rice and her husband Lewis of AL, Nancy McComas and her husband John of MD, and Tracey Flynn and her husband Brian of Hopedale; a sister Margie Card of Shelter Island, NY; 6 grandchildren including Brandon and Tyler Flynn; 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a son William Sanwald. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -