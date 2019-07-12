|
Robert William Casey, 70, of Medway died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Milford Regional Medical Center of complications from a stroke he suffered in 1998. He was the beloved husband of Teresa M. (Retecki) Casey. Born in Ayer on November 7, 1948, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Stevenson) Casey. Bob was a resident of Medway since 1979. He grew up in Holliston and graduated from Holliston High School. Bob attended Emerson College and proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He had worked for Verizon for 34 years, retiring as a manager. A Phone Man through and through, Bob loved staying connected with family and friends by telephone. His daily calls will be deeply missed. Bob was a member of VFW Post 1526 in Medway. He was a devoted Boston sports fan, animal lover, and enjoyed fishing, golf, good music, and jokes oh so many jokes. Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, his buddies, that will forever carry on his legendary sense of humor, Caron Casey of Hopkinton and Mary Casey Linan and her husband Cristhian of Waltham. He is also survived by three brothers, Thomas Casey Jr. of Lancaster, Michael Casey of Myrtle Beach and Kevin Casey of Milford, two sisters, Kathleen Crotty of East Bridgewater and Patricia Otto of Marstons Mills, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved three grand-dogs; Murphy, Stan and Finn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation for Bob on Wednesday, July 17 from 5 - 7 pm in the Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com). In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Bobs memory to a charity of ones choice.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 12, 2019