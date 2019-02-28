|
|
Robert (Bob) W. DiCenzo, the loving husband of Shirley (Nemec) DiCenzo, passed away at Westborough Heath Care on Monday February 25, 2019. He was 79 years old. Bob lived in Millis his whole life and was active in the community. He was a graduate of Millis High School, and he distinguished himself with service to his country as an Aircraft Mechanic in the United States Air Force, enlisting in December of 1957 and serving until December of 1963. He was the owner of Bobs Rubbish Removal which serviced Millis and the surrounding area for more than 40 years, and he was co-owner of the The Sportsmens Lounge. Bob was also a member of many leisure and civic organizations: The Millis Amvets, the Fin Fur and Feather Club where he enjoyed skeet and trap shooting, the Amateur Trapshooting Association and the Indianapolis 500 Oldtimers Club. He loved to travel and visited all 50 US states, Italy several times Germany, Belgium, and Tahiti. He was a passionate automobile racing fan and raced midgets. He attended more than 50 Indy 500 races and served on his good friend Tommy Bigelows Indy 500 pit crew for seven seasons. He was a very stubborn yet generous friend and was loved by many. He was the son of the late Ernest and Mary (Faiella) DiCenzo and the devoted and most supportive father of Rob DiCenzo of Millis, Kathy DiCenzo and her husband Bryan Holinka of Colorado, and the late Maureen DiCenzo. He was also the loving grandfather of Oskar and Sam Holinka and brother of George DiCenzo with his wife Jackie of Foxboro and Roger DiCenzo of Millis. A memorial service will be celebrated for Bob at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve St. Millis MA 02054 on Tues. March 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM followed by burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Millis. Visiting hours will also be at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home on Monday March 4, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobs name may be made to Boston Childrens Hospital at https://secure.childrens hospital.org/site/Donation2.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019