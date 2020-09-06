Robert W. DiCenzo, Jr., of Millis, passed away suddenly at home on the evening of September 2, 2020, shortly before his 48th birthday. Robert was the devoted son of Shirley (Nemec) DiCenzo and the late Robert W. DiCenzo Sr. and the beloved long-time companion of Michele Major of Woonsocket, RI. He was preceded in death by one sister, Maureen DiCenzo, and is survived by his other sister Kathy DiCenzo and her husband Bryan Holinka of Colorado, and their two sons Sam and Oskar. Due to the current public safety restrictions, services will remain private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation in Roberts name to Dana-Farber Childrens Hospital Cancer Care Inc., 450 Brookline Ave., BP371, Boston, MA 02215-5418



