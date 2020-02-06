|
Robert W. Bob Simmler, Esq. 86, of Franklin, died peacefully at his home, Monday Feb. 3, 2020, surrounded by his love ones following an illness. He was the beloved husband of Marsha M. (Crosta) Simmler, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Born May 25, 1933, in Franklin, a son of the late Henry C. and Anna E. (Kaslauskas) Simmler, he was a longtime resident of Frank- lin. He was raised and educated in Franklin, was a graduate of Boston College, Georgetown Law School and Boston University School of Taxation. Robert was a practicing attorney in Franklin for over 50 years with firms Ficco and Simmler and the firm Cornetta, Ficco, Simmler and Vallee. A proud American he served in the United States Army as a legal clerk at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey where he received a certificate of commendation. Bob was a former Grand Knight of the Sacred Heart Council #1847 Knights of Columbus in Franklin, where he was co-chairman of the Exceptional Childrens Christmas Party for over 35 years. A Past President of the Franklin Rotary Club and recipient of the Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award in 1997. He was a former member and chairman of the Franklin Planning Board and Franklin School Committee, also chairman of the building committee for the addition to the Parmenter School and former member and chairperson of Dean Bank in Franklin. A former member of the board of trustees for the Framingham Union Hospital and Metrowest Medical Center and the Maryann Morse Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. He had an unwavering moral compass. he was intelligent, and a great listener with a wonderful sense of humor. Bob was everything lawyers should aspire to be - honorable, fair with the highest of integrity. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Christopher Robert Simmler and his wife Norine of West Roxbury, Jason Daniel Simmler and his wife Rochelle of Las Vegas, grandchildren, Ryan D Simmler of Boston, Alexandra J Simmler of New Hampshire, Matthew and Nicholas Simmler of Las Vegas, and Shannon McEvoy of West Roxbury; nephews, Eric, Mark, & Kurt Simmler, Michael Pellegri, a niece Rona Earl; a sister in law and brother in law Debbie and Ronald Pellegri of Franklin, and a sister in law Florence Simmler of Franklin. Also surviving are many grand nieces and grand nephews. He was the brother of the late Henry "Hank" J. Simmler. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass Saturday Feb. 8th, in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin at 10AM. Interment with military honors will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Friday at the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. from 5-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Salmon VNA & Hospice 37 Birch St. Milford, MA. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020