Roberta F. Bobbie (Gillis) Jenks, 86, formerly of Milford passed away Saturday August 3, 2019 in Westborough Healthcare Center, Westborough. She was the wife of the late Joseph L. Jenks who died in 2012. Mrs. Jenks was employed as a licensed practical nurse for 15 years at the former Cushing Hospital in Framingham, retiring in 1989. She was born June 13, 1933 in Boston, daughter of the late Robert and Josephine (McGrath) Gillis. She was a graduate of Charlestown High School and the former Shepherd Guild Nursing School in Boston, Class of 1971. A resident of Milford for over 35 years, she previously lived in Framingham. Roberta was a member of St. Marys Church in Milford and Al-Anon. She was an avid reader who found solace in a good novel. She faithfully sought closeness with her higher power. She is survived by two sons, Joseph R. Jenks of Worcester and John J. Jenks of East Hampton; three sisters, Marjorie Rios and Joan Marie Gillis, both of Somerville, Rosemary Sullivan of Norwood; one brother Robert Gillis; a granddaughter; 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Kathleen Murphy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday August 23, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Marys Church, 19 Winter St., Milford. Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 19, 2019