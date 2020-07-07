Rocco M. Pisani On June 10th, 2020, a great man was called to his eternal home of Lake Mary, Florida and formerly of Franklin, Mass. passed peacefully in his own home. He will join his wife of 73 years Olympia Pisani who passed in March of this year. Born on July 20, 1924 to Italian immigrants he led a life of service. He served God and the Catholic Church receiving all the Sacraments. He served his country with distinction earning a Bronze Star in WWII for his heroism at Anzio and Montecasino. He served his community as an elected member of the Town Council and as a Special Police Officer for the Town of Franklin. He was a two time Commander of Franklin Post 3402 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and spent his adult life championing Veterans causes. He served his family faithfully. Rocco and Olympia raised 4 children. They are Rosanne Balfour of Lauderdale Lakes, Fl., Marcia Blais and her husband Paul Blais of Kingman, Az., Sheila Pisani of Blackstone, Ma., and Rocco M. J. Pisani and his wife Dawn Pisani of Lake Mary, Fl. He has left 9 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. His work here was done. He has left the task of continuing to his family. We are forever grateful for him. Thanks Dad.



