On March 28, 2019 Roger Devereux 71, a resident of Framingham, MA was called home by our heavenly Father. Roger lived a life filled with family, love and laughter. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor and his love of motorcycles; Roger was an avid rider and an enthusiast. But most of all, he loved his devoted wife. After meeting in 1984 they quickly fell in love and were married in 1986 at the Wayside Inn in Sudbury on a beautiful Spring day. A kidney transplant recipient, Roger battled numerous health complications courageously, always with a joke at hand and a smile on his face. Roger was born on February 9, 1948 to the late Margaret and Charles Devereux in Wellesley, MA and was a graduate of Wellesley High School. A long-time employee of the Town of Wellesley, Roger worked at the Wellesley Highway Department for 40 years before retiring in 2010. He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Christine (Barlow) Devereux, his brothers Richard (Betsy) of Massachusetts, Tom (Pam) of Colorado and John of California, his sister-in-law Ann of Maine and his mother-in-law Nancy Barlow of Massachusetts. Roger had many beloved nieces and nephews who he enjoyed spending countless holidays and family outings with. He is predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Charles Devereux, his brother Charlie, his sister-in-law Jill and his father-in-law Walter. A Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5 PM | 7 PM at Ginley Crowley Funeral Home(wwwginleyfuneralhomes.com), 3 Barber St., Medway, MA. A Funeral mass celebrating Rogers life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Saint Josephs Parish (Medway, MA) at 10 AM. A reception will follow the service, all are invited to come and celebrate Rogers life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The ,300 5th Ave. Waltham, MA 02451 or The ,30 East 33 Rd St. N.Y.N.Y. 10016. in Rogers memory.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019