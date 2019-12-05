|
|
Roger E. Taft, Sr., 77, of Maple St. died Monday, December 2, 2019 in the Milford Regional Medical Center, in Milford. He was the husband of Margaret E. (Walsh) Taft. Mr. Taft was employed for 10 years as a mechanic for the Regional Service Center in Wrentham until his retirement in 2004. He was born April 14, 1942 in Milford, son of the late Austin and Shirley (Smith) Taft. He was a lifelong resident of Mendon. Mr. & Mrs. Taft observed their 56th wedding anniversary on July 27, 2019. He was a member of the Nipmuc Yacht Club in Mendon. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons; Roger E. Taft of Laconia, NH and Wayne D. and his wife Sandra Taft of Mendon, a brother; Gerald Taft of Mendon, one sister Deborah Brodeur of Bellingham and 2 grandchildren; Aram Taft and Kurstin Taft. He was predeceased by two brothers, Douglas Taft and Austin Taft Jr. Arrangements are under the direction of the Buma-Sarg eant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford, MA 01757 www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019