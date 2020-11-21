1/1
Roger L. Pratt
Roger L. Pratt, 76, of Mendon, passed away November 19, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Christine H. (Bolt) Pratt for 53 years. He was born in Clinton son of the late Roger Pratt Sr. and Mildred (Forssen) Pratt and moved to Mendon in 1988. He was educated in the Quincy schools. He was a Vietnam Era veteran. Mr. Pratt owned and operated Aamco Transmission in Manchester NH, retiring in 2005. Previously he owned and operated Top Dog Pet Supply in Milford and Ashland for many years. He enjoyed boating and fishing and also breeding and owner handling his championship dogs. In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons, Roger L. Pratt III and his wife Christine of Uxbridge, Michael D. Pratt and his wife Margret of Land-O-Lakes FL, four grand children, Adam Pratt, Katherine Pratt, Derek Pratt and Brendan Pratt. A calling hour will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 9 to 10 A.M. followed by a funeral home service at 10 A.M. at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford MA. The burial will be in the St. Marys Cemetery in Milford. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the Mendon Senior Center 62 Providence Rd. Mendon MA 01756. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com

Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
