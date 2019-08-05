|
Mr. Roger R. Pouliot, 81, of Milford MA and formerly of Mendon MA, died Monday July 22, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center after an illness. He was the beloved husband of Doris C. (Bartlett) Pouliot. Roger was born in Northbridge MA, the son of the late Emile and the late Mary (Isabelle) Pouliot. He was a graduate of the former St. Marys High School in Milford and had been employed in the textile and manufacturing industry. Roger was a mem- ber of the Massachusetts Army National Guard. Along with his beloved wife, he is survived by 2 sons: Mark Pouliot and his wife Cindy of Mendon MA and Christopher Pouliot and his companion Timothy Lambe of Brookline MA; 2 grandsons: James Pouliot of Uxbridge MA and Jeremy Pouliot and his fiance Danielle Matto of Uxbridge MA. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass on Saturday August 10th at 11am at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, 151 Mendon Street, Upton MA. There are no visiting hours. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 51 Blossom Street, Boston MA 02114. For complete obituary and condolence book, visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 5, 2019