Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Pouliot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger R. Pouliot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger R. Pouliot Obituary
Mr. Roger R. Pouliot, 81, of Milford MA and formerly of Mendon MA, died Monday July 22, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center after an illness. He was the beloved husband of Doris C. (Bartlett) Pouliot. Roger was born in Northbridge MA, the son of the late Emile and the late Mary (Isabelle) Pouliot. He was a graduate of the former St. Marys High School in Milford and had been employed in the textile and manufacturing industry. Roger was a mem- ber of the Massachusetts Army National Guard. Along with his beloved wife, he is survived by 2 sons: Mark Pouliot and his wife Cindy of Mendon MA and Christopher Pouliot and his companion Timothy Lambe of Brookline MA; 2 grandsons: James Pouliot of Uxbridge MA and Jeremy Pouliot and his fiance Danielle Matto of Uxbridge MA. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass on Saturday August 10th at 11am at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, 151 Mendon Street, Upton MA. There are no visiting hours. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 51 Blossom Street, Boston MA 02114. For complete obituary and condolence book, visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now