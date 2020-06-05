Mr. Ronald C. Motor Morin, 70, of Milford MA died Wednesday (June 3, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after an illness. Ron was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Raymond and the late Joyce (Sharpe) Morin. He was a graduate of the former St. Marys Central Catholic High School, Class of 1968. He was also a graduate of Lowell Tech, Class of 1972. Ron was first employed for the Town of Milford, working with the Town Engineer and for various construction & land surveying companies. He then was a member of the Teamsters Union, working in various engineering capacities. Following that he was employed for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts-Department of Mental Retardation. Lastly, Ron owned & operated RCM Tax Services, an accounting & tax consulting service. Ron was an avid motorcyclist. He was a thirty year member of the British Iron Association and had served as the associations treasurer for several of those years. He loved to spend time at the beach, especially Old Orchard Beach in Maine. Ron is survived by his longtime companion, Gail H. Hachey of Whitinsville MA; his five siblings: Deborah, wife of Doug MacLeod of North Yarmouth ME, Linda Morin of Dunedin FL, Robert Morin of Milford MA, William Morin and his wife Jocelyn Bushey of Northbridge MA and Paul Morin and his wife Maryann of Milford MA; also several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins. Due to the COVID-19 social gathering restrictions, a Private Funeral for immediate family members only will be held Saturday (June 6th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA under strict social gathering guidelines (facial masks required). In accordance with his wishes cremation will follow. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, Rons family highly encourages memorial donations be made to The American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, Suite #200, Framingham MA 01701.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.