Ronald D. Tessicini, 78, of Milford, passed away February 25, 2019 at his home. He is the husband of Geraldine (Just) Tessicini for 50 years. He was born in Milford, son of the late Pasquale and Olympia (Fatsy) Tessicini and was a lifelong Milford resident. He was educated in the Milford schools. He was a Vietnam Navy veteran. Mr. Tessicini retired from the former Wonder Bread Company in Natick where he was employed on the muffin line. He also was employed at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Milford Italian Veterans, Dramatic Club and the Fin, Fur and Feather Club in Millis. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter Veronica Demers of Northbridge, two stepsons, Wayne LaPierre of Brooklyn NY, Jay Lapierre of Milford, two stepdaughters, Maryann Gaudagnoli of Milford, Gail Miller of Half Moon Bay Ca, two brothers, Dennis Tessicini of Hillsboro OR, Pat Tessicini of Milford, two sisters, Maryann Frangiamone of Palm City FL, Arlene Bitzas of Milford, twelve grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his grandson David LaPierre. A funeral home service will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford. Calling hours are 8:30 to 10:30 A.M. prior to funeral services. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 300 5 th Ave Suite 6 Waltham MA 02451. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019