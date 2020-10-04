1/1
Ronald Hanson
Ronald Hanson, 56, of Winchendon, formerly of Hopkinton MA, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16th, 2020 unexpectedly at his home. A graduate of Rhode Island Trade School, Ronald spent much of his career working in the moving & trucking industry, and was self-employed founding RJH Enterprises, working as an independent contractor. He is survived by his three children, Brittany, Ryan, and Joshua Hanson, all of Milford; his mother Sandra Hanson and her partner Glenn Robert of Ashland; and also one brother, Richard Hanson of Ashland. A private graveside service will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Online condolences can be left at mataresefuneral.com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
