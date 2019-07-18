|
|
Ronald J. Meehan, 75, of Milford, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. He was the husband of Kathleen M. (Romiglio) Meehan of Milford. Ronnie was born in Medford, MA the son of the late John F. and Aldine M. (Arsenault) Meehan Sr. He is a 1962 graduate of Notre Dame High School, Cambridge and a Vietnam Era Veteran. Ronnie served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He retired in 1996 as a Petty Officer 1st Class with 30 + years of service both active duty and reserve duty. He is a former Chatham Police Officer and a retired Field Supervisor for the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriting Association. He and Kathleen owned and operated the Ocean Breeze Cruise Agency of Milford. He was a member of the International Association of Arson Investigators, National Fire Protection Association and the Arson Watch Reward Program. He was a member of the American Legion, Fleet Reserve Association and the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts. He enjoyed the beach, walking, baseball and football. He especially enjoyed the family outings to McCoy Stadium to watch the Paw Sox. He also thoroughly enjoyed being a Santa and a mentor to many young people. In addition to his wife Kathleen he is survived by his children: Sean M. Meehan, Laureen Groehl and her husband Todd and Melissa DiGiallonardo and her husband Giuseppe all of Milford. He was the grandfather of Anthony, Michela and Brendan. He is the brother of Richard Dick Meehan and his wife Marie of West Yarmouth and brother in-law of Marylee Meehan of West Yarmouth and James and Yvonne Romiglio of Milford. He was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews relatives and friends. He was the brother of the late John F. Meehan Jr. His visitation will be on Thursday, July 18, from 4-8 pm in the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA 01757. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. His Funeral will be from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home on Friday July 19, at 9 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 oclock in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5 East Main Street Milford. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery Route 109, Milford. Memorial gifts may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital 55 Fruit Street Boston, MA 02114 www.massgeneral.org/about/giving.aspx to leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 18, 2019