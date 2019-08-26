Home

Ronald J. Villa, 55, passed away unexpec- tedly on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in King Salmon, Alaska. He was born in Milford MA, resided in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Douglas MA. Ron was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1982 and earned a degree in Physics at the Citadel in Charleston SC, Class of 1986. He worked in technology sales. Ron was an avid skier, fisherman and hunter. He was living his dream acting as a fishing and hunting guide in Alaska. Ron is survived by two sons: Michael Villa and Thomas Villa of Hopkinton MA; his parents: Ralph (Buddy) and Louise Villa of Douglas MA; and his aunt: Carole Janson of Northbridge MA. Funeral services will be private. For his condolence book, please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 26, 2019
