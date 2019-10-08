|
Rosalinda Linda V. (DAlesio) Tosches, age 98, died comfortably with dignity and in peace on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Bethany Health Care Center, Framingham. She was the loving wife of the late Anthony J. Mac Tosches and the devoted mother of the late Mark Tosches. Born and raised in Milford, she was the daughter of Panfilo and Anna (Bonitatibus) DAlesio. Linda graduated from Milford High School and attended beauty school in Boston and received her license to become a hairdresser. For several years she worked in downtown Milford. After marriage, her husband Mac, a machine designer for Draper Corp., built their home on Covino Road. He then renovated part of their home and she opened her own hairdressing shop, operating Lindas Beauty Shoppe for many years. Mac was asked to open a new division of Draper Corp in Greensboro, NC and soon thereafter Linda and Mac moved to Greensboro where they lived for almost 20 years. While living in Greensboro, Linda became active in the local Catholic church. She volunteered to hand sew 3 sets of Altar Linens for 5 Altars. She also took up the game of Golf and even shot a hole in one, receiving a trophy. Linda enjoyed lace stitching and sewing and had a quiet passion for painting flowers, still life, and Mount Fuji. Several years after Macs death, Linda returned to Milford to be closer to her family. She even continued styling hair for her sister Dot until the age of 94 and always enjoyed and completed the daily crossword puzzles with a pen. In 2015 Linda, needing additional care, was welcomed into the Bethany Health Care community where she received exceptional care with compassion and love enjoying socializing and meeting new friends. To that, her family will be forever grateful. Linda is survived by her loving siblings, Antonio DAlesio of Milford, Alfred DAlesio of Milford, Dorothy and her husband Louis Tersoni of Framingham. She is also survived by her grandson, Anthony Tosches, daughter-in-law, Heidi Tosches and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was the cherished sister to the late, WWII casualty Staff Sgt. Philip DAlesio, Umberto Bert DAlesio, Attilio DAlesio and Mary DAlesio. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4 -7 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham. On Friday October 11, 2019 will be an additional time of visitation from 9 -10 AM in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit at Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, followed by her funeral Mass at 10:15 AM. Burial will follow in the family lot at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Bethany Health Care Center, c/o Sister Jacquelyn McCarthy, C.S.J. 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guest book or directions, please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019