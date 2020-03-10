|
Rose F. (Maselli) DArcangelo, 100, wife of the late John P. DArcangelo who passed away in 1989 after 53 years of marriage. Rose passed away March 4, 2020 at Hannah Duston Healthcare in Haverhill. B orn in Milford, she was the daughter of the late John and Amelia (Spinzola) Maselli. She attended Sacred Heart School, she lived in Milford until 1961, and with her husband John owned and operated the Western Inn, Bar and Restaurant in Nasonville, RI, where they eventually moved. She was a great cook and made her own pasta from scratch. Rose enjoyed travelling the world and she was with the 2nd group from the United States that went to China when it opened in the 1970s. When she was young, she worked in the shoe industry in Milford. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Rose is survived by her daughter, Roberta J. Grover of Haverhill; brother Joseph Maselli of Hopedale; five grandchildren, Richard Cyr, Warren Grover, Michael Grover and his wife Vikki, Kathleen Grover, Lisa Paglio and her husband Albert; eight great grandchildren, Kayla Grover, Megan Stewart, Nicholas Kellog, Jennifer Ianiello, Daniel and Julia Paglio, Lacey Grover, Shawn; four great great grandchildren, Joey, Jordon, Jayce and Lacey; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband John, she was predeceased by her daughter Geraldine E. DArcangelo-Cyr, son in law, William Grover, and grandsons, Ronald Cyr and David Cyr. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 13 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, Haverhill. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home at 7:00PM. Burial will be on Saturday morning in Rhode Island. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Davids House, Inc., 461 Mount Support Road, P.O. Box 660, Lebanon, NH 03766 or Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack Street, Lawrence, MA 01843. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020