Rose M. (DiFonzo) Ferrucci, 95, of Milford, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Patrick R. Ferrucci who passed away in 2004. She was born in Milford daughter of the late Gaetano and Donata (DAlessio) DiFonzo and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1941. Mrs. Ferrucci retired in 1986 from the Milford Regional Medical Center where she was employed as a technician. She was a communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and a member of the Sacred Heart Womans Club. She is survived by her children, Paul D. Ferrucci and his wife Diane of Boston, Robert L. Ferrucci and his wife Tammy of Wakefield, Patricia Jose and her husband Theodore of Hopedale, one sister Mary V. Schiavo of Milford, six grandchildren, Patrick Ferrucci, Nicholas Ferrucci, Alexandra Ferrucci, Christine Labb, Robert Jose and Jacqueline Alagna and three great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Egidio DeFonzo, Dominic DiFonzo and three sisters, Anna Valorie, Agnes Tessicini and Viola Sakovich. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Main St., Milford. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A calling hour will be held prior to the funeral Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. from the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford MA. Donations can be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019